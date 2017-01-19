Drive for the body beautiful ‘boosts market for steroids’

BODY-conscious Islanders are risking their lives for a dream physique by turning to a hidden illegal steroid market that exists in some Jersey gyms, a former addict has claimed.

Businessman and personal trainer Cameron Elliott (23) said he knows more than 100 men and women living in Jersey who are hooked on the muscle-building drugs. He said that many people felt under pressure to achieve a perfect physique after viewing altered images on social media.

Three years ago Mr Elliott, who says he spent about £8,000 on steroids between the ages of 16 and 21, collapsed while on a night out in St Helier after his blood-sugar levels plummeted – largely down to his abuse of steroids.

He suffered a fit for more than eight minutes, woke up in intensive care and was told by doctors that he was lucky to be alive.

But the former Le Rocquier pupil carried on abusing the drugs in an effort to maintain his physique. He suffered from severe bouts of aggression and mood swings until, almost two years ago, he quit the drugs.

