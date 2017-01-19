Ozouf departure ‘a serious blow’ to the digital sector

THE loss of Senator Philip Ozouf as Jersey’s digital ‘champion’ is a serious blow to the Island’s ambitions in the sector, the body responsible for promoting the industry has said.

Digital Jersey chief executive Tony Moretta described Senator Ozouf – who resigned as an Assistant Chief Minister with responsibility for digital, finance, competition and innovation this week – as 100 per cent supportive and said that the organisation is hopeful that he can return to the job in the future.

He added that too few people realise the importance of growing the digital sector to Jersey’s economy.

No announcements are due to be made imminently about who will take on political responsibility for the areas formerly covered by Senator Ozouf.

However, the JEP understands that responsibility for digital, finance, competition and innovation is likely to be split between existing portfolios, with no one new politician brought in to the ministerial ranks to replace the Senator.

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily