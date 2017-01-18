Post office to open in JEP’s base at Five Oaks

A POST office is to open in the reception area of the JEP’s office at Five Oaks later this month, following the closure of a nearby branch last year.

In October the post office at the Costcutter in Bagatelle Parade on Bagatelle Road closed. Jersey Post has since been working with a number of businesses to try to find a new location.

The facility will begin operating from Monday 30 January and will be open Monday to Friday between 9 am and 2 pm.

Parking is available on site and the new post office will offer a full range of services including letter and parcel postage, foreign exchange, MoneyGram and utility bill payments for Jersey Telecom, JE, Jersey Water and TV licences.

