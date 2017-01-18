facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Assistant Chief Minister Philip Ozouf's resignation accepted by Gorst
News: Senator Philip Ozouf offers to 'step aside' as Assistant Chief Minsiter
News: Tunnel closed after rush hour crash
News: £1.1 million worth of cannabis seized at the Harbour
News: Missing man found safe and well
News: Man charged in connection with Temple Stores robbery
News: Man arrested in connection with St Helier store theft

Post office to open in JEP’s base at Five Oaks

Untitled-1
The Jersey Evening Post building at Five Oaks.

A POST office is to open in the reception area of the JEP’s office at Five Oaks later this month, following the closure of a nearby branch last year.

In October the post office at the Costcutter in Bagatelle Parade on Bagatelle Road closed. Jersey Post has since been working with a number of businesses to try to find a new location.

The facility will begin operating from Monday 30 January and will be open Monday to Friday between 9 am and 2 pm.

Parking is available on site and the new post office will offer a full range of services including letter and parcel postage, foreign exchange, MoneyGram and utility bill payments for Jersey Telecom, JE, Jersey Water and TV licences.

 

 

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Post office to open in JEP’s base at Five Oaks"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.