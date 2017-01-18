Poker ace Charlie plays his cards right to scoop $1.2m

A FORMER Mont Nicolle schoolboy turned world poker ace has just enjoyed one of his largest wins to date – $1.2 million.

But 23-year-old Charlie Carrel will not be pocketing all of the £990,000 pot. Thousands will be shared with his loyal fans, who invested in his £82,000 buy-in for the competition in the hope that if he won, they would win too.

Mr Carrel’s mother, Jacqui, who lives in Jersey, made more than £850 from her £82 investment in her son when he came second in the PokerStars Championship Super High Roller event in Barbados earlier this month, which attracted some of the world’s best players. Another investor, who put up around £250, walked away with £2,500.

Mr Carrel offers fans the chance to invest in his games through a website called Stake Kings. Before his most recent match, he sold 7.5 per cent of his game to his followers.

