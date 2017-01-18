Jersey milk outsells Coke in Hong Kong

JERSEY Dairy is enjoying a boom in Hong Kong, where sales of its UHT milk are outstripping that of the world’s most popular drink, Coca-Cola.

UHT whole milk produced in Jersey has become the drink of choice among families and young consumers, who have become increasingly hooked on what they see as luxury Western products.

For two consecutive days this week one-litre cartons of UHT whole milk have been the best-selling soft drink in the 759 Store snack chain, which has 280 branches in Hong Kong.

Dairy chairman Andrew Le Gallais said: ‘We are regularly in the top ten of drink sales in our Hong Kong stores but to get to number one position and above Coca-Cola is really fantastic news, especially as it is a big place with a population of more than 7 million.

‘Milk is proven to be a very nutritional drink and these people get it big time.’

It is also good promotion for the Island, he added, as each of the milk cartons was branded as a Genuine Jersey product and had links to Visit Jersey and other information about the Island.

