Has Barbu the Neanderthal man been abducted?

Barbu, Jersey Heritage's resident Ice Age man, has been seen being bungled into a lift at the Jersey Museum...

The life-size mannequin is being taken from an exhibition at Jersey Museum, where he has been for 18 months, up to La Hougue Bie Museum.

Neil Mahrer, Jersey Museum conservator, was photographed hauling the human-weight model out of the museum, into a lift and then into the back of a van. The pictures were published in Jersey Heritage's Twitter page.

The new exhibition at La Houge Bie will be opened on Sunday 5 February before opening full-time at the end of March.