Fears for the safety of children at Fort

ABANDONED sections of Fort Regent could be demolished before the end of the year as fears grow that children are putting their lives at risk by visiting the areas.

The old cable car station above Snow Hill and the footbridge between Fort Regent and the former swimming pool could be pulled down, Economic Development Minister Lyndon Farnham said in response to a question from Deputy Kevin Lewis.

Videos have emerged of children inside the cable car site, which contains asbestos, and on the Fort’s dome. Senator Farnham also said he was aware of youngsters skateboarding on the roof of the former pool.

Speaking during States questions, the Senator said the Council of Ministers had agreed before Christmas to the demolition of the sites and civil servants were now working with the Treasury to secure money for the project.

Deputy Lewis said he had seen children walking through a three-foot gap in a fence to access the swimming pool roof. He said he had also seen online footage of children on the domed roof of the main building.

