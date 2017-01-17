Tech millionaire plans to shake up islands’ travel

AN innovative new Uber-style service which aims to provide on-demand inter-island and short-haul flights that backers say could leave Jersey within 30 minutes of being booked is due to be launched this year.

Waves airline, which expects to start commercial flights in July, says passengers would be able to ‘order’ flights via an online app similar to that used by the Uber taxi network in the UK for as little as £55.

The airline, which would lease a fleet of three 14-seater aircraft, would also operate scheduled flights. The firm says the flights – which are being proposed in the wake of reports of dissastisfaction within the business and sports communities with the service currently being offered by Blue Islands and Flybe – would operate out of private hangars.

The airline aims to provide inter-island connections, as well as flights to the south of England and northern France this year for as little as £55 per leg.

And, if successful, the firm hopes to acquire two more, larger planes next year and provide flights as far afield as Marrakesh and the south of France.

The £5 million project is the brainchild of Guernsey-based entrepreneur Nick Magliochetti, who says that customers can expect to pay between £55 to £75 per flight.

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily