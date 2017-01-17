New recycling centre sets a good example to the Island

A NEW £3.1 million recycling facility which collects its own water, produces its own electricity and was built using recycled materials was officially opened yesterday.

Infrastructure Minister Eddie Noel cut the ribbon to the Household Reuse and Recycling Centre at La Collette, which replaces the old site at Bellozanne.

Deputy Noel said that the project had been delivered on time and on budget.

He said: ‘The steel frame, wooden rafters and steel cladding have all come from the former Jersey Pottery site, there is rainwater harvesting on the roof for the toilets and solar panels on the roof to power it .

As part of the project, Acorn – the commercial arm of Jersey Employment Trust – has set up a reuse centre at the site, where Islanders can drop off unwanted items, which are then sold at the business’s headquarters in Trinity. Up to 20 jobs will be created over the next five years at Acorn – both at La Collette and in Trinity.

The new facility is open Monday to Saturday from 7.30 am to 4.15 pm and Sunday 8 am to 12.45 pm.

