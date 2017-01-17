facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Senator Philip Ozouf offers to 'step aside' as Assistant Chief Minsiter
News: BREAKING: Ozouf on the verge of resigning
News: Tunnel closed after rush hour crash
News: £1.1 million worth of cannabis seized at the Harbour
News: Missing man found safe and well
News: Man charged in connection with Temple Stores robbery
News: Man arrested in connection with St Helier store theft

Durrell play it safe with new gorilla area fencing

17180117
Viewing fence around part of the gorilla enclosure at Durrell.

NEW fencing has been placed around the gorilla enclosure at Durrell to keep visitors safe and to avoid the possibility of a repeat of a tragic accident in an American zoo last year.

Last May, a 17-year-old gorilla was shot dead by staff at Ohio Zoo to protect a three-year-old boy who had fallen into the animal’s pen.

The boy was eventually rescued and the standard of fencing around the enclosure was improved.

In a similar and famous incident at Durrell – then called Jersey Zoo – in 1986, five-year-old Levan Merritt fell into the gorilla enclosure but was protected by the 18-stone silverback Jambo, who watched over him as he lay unconscious.

Now fencing has been put on top of the walls around the enclosure at Durrell in three places as park officials aim to prevent similar accidents happening again.

 

 

 

 

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Durrell play it safe with new gorilla area fencing"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.