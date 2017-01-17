facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
BREAKING: Ozouf on the verge of resigning

Senator Philip Ozouf. Picture: JON GUEGAN

Senator Philip Ozouf is thought to be on the verge of resigning as Assistant Chief Minister following a damning report into the Jersey Innovation Fund.

The report by Comptroller and Auditor General Karen McConnell released last week unveiled a catalogue of failings into the running of the fund, which fell under the responsibility of Senator Ozouf in 2015.

The Assistant Chief Minister is due to give a statement in the States later today, where it is understood that he will offer his resignation.

A section of the statement has been leaked online by Reform Jersey, which suggests that Senator Ozouf will stand down. However, no official statement has been made in the Chamber at this stage.

Senator Ozouf has faced increasing calls to resign following the report which among its conclusions found that the fund, which gave millions of taxpayers’ money to start-up businesses, was not fit for purpose.

