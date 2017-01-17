facebook icon twitter icon
Assistant Chief Minister Philip Ozouf's resignation accepted by Gorst

Chief Minister Ian Gorst (left) came under pressure to dismiss Assistant Chief Minister Philip Ozouf (right)

Chief Minister Ian Gorst has accepted Senator Philip Ozouf's resignation as Assistant Chief Minister in the wake of the Innovation Fund controversy.

During the States sitting on Tuesday Senator Ozouf offered to 'step aside' from the role to avoid speculation getting in the way of a review that has been called into the fund which was designed to promote business in Jersey.

After lunch Senator Gorst announced that he had accepted his colleague's offer.

The Comptroller and Auditor General Karen McConnell's report into the Innovation Fund unveiled a catalogue of failings about the way it was run, with just 26 per cent of scheduled repayments having been made as of last month. The Assistant Chief Minister has had responsibility for innovation since November 2014.

Full story in tomorrow's JEP.

 

