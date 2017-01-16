facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Tunnel closed after rush hour crash
News: £1.1 million worth of cannabis seized at the Harbour
News: Missing man found safe and well
News: Man charged in connection with Temple Stores robbery
News: Man arrested in connection with St Helier store theft
News: Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'

Tunnel closed after rush hour crash

X-Breaking-News-graphic

The Tunnel has been closed in both directions after a crash between two vehicles.

Police were called to the scene at around 4.30 pm after the incident. They advised motorists to stay clear of the area before closing the road all together at around 5 pm.

Writing on social media the force said: 'Two vehicle RTC in the Tunnel, Emergency Services enroute, delays likely, please use alternate route.'

They later added: 'The Tunnel is now closed due to earlier RTC.'

No further details have been released.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required