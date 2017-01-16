Tunnel closed after rush hour crash

The Tunnel has been closed in both directions after a crash between two vehicles.

Police were called to the scene at around 4.30 pm after the incident. They advised motorists to stay clear of the area before closing the road all together at around 5 pm.

Writing on social media the force said: 'Two vehicle RTC in the Tunnel, Emergency Services enroute, delays likely, please use alternate route.'

They later added: 'The Tunnel is now closed due to earlier RTC.'

No further details have been released.