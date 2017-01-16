RNLI stay high and dry in charity boat pull

A St Helier lifeboat was called out on Saturday – but it stayed firmly on dry land.

The crew were raising money for the RNLI.

Led by their mascot, Stormy Stan, ten crew members took turns to pull the lifeboat from St Helier Harbour, through town and along King Street and Queen Street to West’s Centre and back.

In the process, they raised £2,262, which will go towards the RNLI’s kit and equipment.

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily