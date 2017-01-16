facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
RNLI stay high and dry in charity boat pull

17172760
St Helier RNLI ready to pull their boat into town. Picture: JON GUEGAN (17171866)

A St Helier lifeboat was called out on Saturday – but it stayed firmly on dry land.

The crew were raising money for the RNLI.

Led by their mascot, Stormy Stan, ten crew members took turns to pull the lifeboat from St Helier Harbour, through town and along King Street and Queen Street to West’s Centre and back.

In the process, they raised £2,262, which will go towards the RNLI’s kit and equipment.

 

 

