Proposal for a mobile food outlet at Corbière

A NEW mobile food kiosk could be opened close to Corbière Lighthouse, if plans are given the go-ahead.

Graeme and Natalie Farmer have applied for planning permission to run their business at Corbière’s lower car park, and say that they want to become a ‘local benchmark for environmental sustainability in the catering market’.

Under the plans, the business would provide bins, would remove any commercial rubbish each day and would also remove the food trailer each evening.

In a letter to the Planning Department outlining the proposal, Mr Farmer wrote: ‘As this area is seaside and within range of cliff paths, we will ensure that the kiosk would be stationed in the current car park and would not encroach on the surrounding natural habitats that shelter important reptiles, amphibians, insects, mammals and oceanic birds.’

To date, six Islanders have submitted formal objections to the proposals, claiming that increased traffic to the lower car park and the extra potential for litter could spoil the area.

