Jersey Evening Post
Crash on coast road

The two vehicles collided at the junction of La Mare Slip and Maupertuis Lane between a VW transit and a Nissan Juke Pictures: JON GUEGAN (17172518)

A CAR and a van were severely damaged in a crash on St Clement’s Coast Road yesterday.

The two vehicles – a white VW van and a white Nissan – collided near the junction with Rue de Maupertuis at about 10.20 am.

Paramedics assessed three people at the scene but none suffered serious injury.

Firefighters made the vehicles safe and attempted to control the flow of fuel and oil which had leaked onto the road and into nearby drains.

The States police confirmed that one person had been arrested, but declined to reveal any further details.

