Doorman’s assault could cost him his job as a bus driver

A MAN who works as a bus driver and a doorman at the Royal Yacht Hotel has been sentenced for committing a grave and criminal assault on a customer who was thrown out of the hotel’s bar.

The 44-year-old of Belmont Road, committed the assault at 12.25 am in Mulcaster Street on 12 November while carrying out his duties.

The victim was said to have sustained black eyes as a result of the assault, the Magistrate’s Court heard.

The defendant was sentenced to 90 hours of community service and was ordered to pay £200 towards prosecution costs.

Police legal adviser Ann Redropp said that the victim, who had been visiting the Island from the south-west of England, had been in the Royal Yacht with friends when they were asked to leave. As they were being ejected, the victim punched the defendant leaving him with cuts.

Full story, in The Courts, in Monday's JEP.

