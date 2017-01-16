£1.1 million worth of cannabis seized at the Harbour

More than £1.1 million of cannabis resin has been seized by Customs at the Harbour.

A total of 64 kg of the class B drug was found in the roof lining of a Mini Cooper which had travelled to Jersey on the Commodore Clipper from Portsmouth on Friday.

Shane Lee Ray (29) from Wycombe has been charged with importing the drugs and was due to appear in the Magistrate's Court this morning.

Throughout the whole of last year Customs seized £3.6 million worth of drugs.

Customs are urging Islanders with any information about drug smuggling to contact them on 0800 735 5555.

