facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: £1.1 million worth of cannabis seized at the Harbour
News: Missing man found safe and well
News: Man charged in connection with Temple Stores robbery
News: Man arrested in connection with St Helier store theft
News: Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets

£1.1 million worth of cannabis seized at the Harbour

JEP70005
The drugs were found in a car (not pictured) being driven off the ferry

More than £1.1 million of cannabis resin has been seized by Customs at the Harbour.

A total of 64 kg of the class B drug was found in the roof lining of a Mini Cooper which had travelled to Jersey  on the Commodore Clipper from Portsmouth on Friday.

Shane Lee Ray (29) from Wycombe has been charged with importing the drugs and was due to appear in the Magistrate's Court this morning.

Throughout the whole of last year Customs seized £3.6 million worth of drugs.

Customs are urging Islanders with any information about drug smuggling to contact them on 0800 735 5555.

 

 

Away on business? Stay in touch with JEP Extra

 

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required