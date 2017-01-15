Nesting birds ‘could delay construction’

DRAFT planning guidelines that are currently being considered could delay building projects or bring work to a halt during bird nesting season, according to a specialist construction lawyer from Ogier.

Jersey’s Planning Department is currently developing a draft checklist designed to encourage developers to think about whether construction sites contain vulnerable animal species early in the planning process.

Although not finalised, the guidelines could require full biodiversity surveys during projects that involve the modification of pre-1960s buildings, sites that are within 200 metres of the sea or a hedgerow, or projects that are within 200 metres of a garden that is larger than 500 sq m.

They also propose requiring an ecologist’s report on any scheme that involves the external lighting of a building outside of the Island’s Built-Up area, or within 50 metres of woodland.

Ogier planning and construction lawyer Claire Smith said that the proposals had the potential to add delays and extra costs to almost every planning application.

