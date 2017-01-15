facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Missing man found safe and well
News: Man charged in connection with Temple Stores robbery
News: Man arrested in connection with St Helier store theft
News: Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank

Concern over fund raised last year

17166225
Public Accounts Committee chairman Deputy Andrew Lewis

CONCERNS about a company which received a grant of taxpayers’ money from the now frozen Innovation Fund were reported to the police in June last year, it has been claimed.

Public Accounts Committee chairman Andrew Lewis said that his panel received information about a ‘specific recipient’ of funding which they immediately passed on to the States police and Law Officers’ Department.

He says that the panel also made Comptroller and Auditor General Karen McConnell aware of the concerns, after which she revealed that she already planned to conduct a review of the whole fund.

Following the release of the report this week, Ms McConnell said that she was considering passing information about ‘third parties’ associated with the fund on to the Attorney General for further investigation.

 

 

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily

 

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Concern over fund raised last year"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.