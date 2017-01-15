Concern over fund raised last year

CONCERNS about a company which received a grant of taxpayers’ money from the now frozen Innovation Fund were reported to the police in June last year, it has been claimed.

Public Accounts Committee chairman Andrew Lewis said that his panel received information about a ‘specific recipient’ of funding which they immediately passed on to the States police and Law Officers’ Department.

He says that the panel also made Comptroller and Auditor General Karen McConnell aware of the concerns, after which she revealed that she already planned to conduct a review of the whole fund.

Following the release of the report this week, Ms McConnell said that she was considering passing information about ‘third parties’ associated with the fund on to the Attorney General for further investigation.

