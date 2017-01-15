Clipper drafted in to serve French ferry route

CONDOR Ferries is to operate the Commodore Clipper conventional ferry on the Jersey to St Malo route on Sunday after strong winds caused the cancellation of the fast ferry service.

The Clipper had been due to undergo scheduled maintenance in Portsmouth, but was reassigned to sail empty to Jersey on Sunday morning, and then operate a passenger and car service to France at 6 pm.

After returning to St Helier at 11:45 pm it will again operate without passengers or freight to Portsmouth and continue its usual operations tomorrow.

The company took the unusual step of putting the Clipper on the French route after gusty winds and a very high tide ‘affected safe docking at the Brittany port’.

Paul Luxon, Condor’s chief executive, said he was delighted the plan came together quickly.

‘The flexibility within our fleet, operations teams and crew means we were able to reaccommodate at short notice, at some cost to us, but passengers really won’t notice much of a difference.’

He added: ‘This is one of many times when I feel immensely proud of the dedication and professionalism of our teams who always put the customer first. The captain and crew were happy to give up their rest day to ensure everyone gets to their destination as planned.’

A total of 600 passengers have been re-accommodated along with 100 vehicles.