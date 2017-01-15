facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Missing man found safe and well
News: Man charged in connection with Temple Stores robbery
News: Man arrested in connection with St Helier store theft
News: Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank

19 jobs affected when St Helier closes Avranches Day Nursery

St Helier Constable Simon Crowcroft in the Royal Square. Picture: JON GUEGAN
St Helier Constable Simon Crowcroft said: 'The parish appreciates that this will be an unsettling time for employees, parents and children and undertakes to work with everyone affected by the decision and to do everything possible to assist all concerned.’

A NURSERY operated by the parish of St Helier is to close, with 19 staff and 69 children affected.

The parish has announced that Avranches Day Nursery, on Trinity Hill, is to close at the end of August after more than 20 years of operating. Financial losses – estimated to be £96,000 this year – have been given as the main cause.

Some staff and children will be offered the opportunity to move to the parish’s other nursery, Westmount. A total of 25 children are also due to leave this summer to start school.

A decision of the Planning Applications Committee to refuse an application for a new nursery building on the former Maison de Ville site, coupled with increased competition from private nurseries in the area and States nursery classes that have opened at Springfield and Trinity schools have been blamed for the financial problems.

In addition, St Helier Constable Simon Crowcroft said that proposed changes to the free nursery hours provided to parents in the year before a child starts school had created uncertainty within the industry.

In a letter sent to parents this week, Mr Crowcroft, whose youngest daughter attended Avranches, said: ‘In recent years Avranches nursery has struggled to break even due to both the layout of the building and its location on Trinity Hill.

 

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "19 jobs affected when St Helier closes Avranches Day Nursery"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.