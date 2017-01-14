'Snoozing' seal pup rescued

A SEAL pup has been rescued after being found ‘snoozing in the sunshine’ in St Ouen’s Bay following a rough night in the sea.

The animal was found underweight and with two small injuries at Petit Port beach on Friday.

It was assessed by the JSPCA and volunteers from British Divers Marine Life Rescue and was taken to New Era Veterinary Hospital for treatment.

It was due to be flown to Guernsey for further treatment on Saturday.

Donna de Gruchy, from BDMLR, said the grey seal pup was found ‘snoozing’ in the sunny weather above the high water mark after suffering in the recent storms.

‘This little grey seal pup is fully moulted and weaned and would have had a tough time in the recent stormy seas,’ she said.

It is the third seal to have been rescued in the last six months.