Police ‘are the service of first and last resort’

POLICE cells should not be seen as a ‘place of safety’ for vulnerable Islanders, the chair of the Jersey Police Authority has said as he welcomed moves to find alternatives.

Jonathan White added that he had concerns about the level of demand that was being placed on officers who had to deal with vulnerable people suffering from mental health issues. Around 75 per cent of the States police’s work concerns welfare issues such as mental health incidents.

Mr White’s comments came in the foreword of the annual Policing Plan which sets objectives for the States police over the next 12 months.

Speaking about the force’s work in dealing with mental health cases, he said: ‘This demand on the services of the States police continues to be a source of concern for the Authority as we recognise the importance of the role, whilst retaining our belief that police cells should not be considered as a place of safety for vulnerable people.’

