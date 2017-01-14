facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Missing man found safe and well
News: Man charged in connection with Temple Stores robbery
News: Man arrested in connection with St Helier store theft
News: Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank

Ozouf should carry the can for Innovation Fund shambles, say politicians

WEB_17166213
Chief Minister Ian Gorst (left) has been urged to dismiss Assistant Chief Minister Philip Ozouf (right)

PRESSURE is growing on Assistant Chief Minister Philip Ozouf after several backbenchers called for him to be sacked in the wake of a damning report into the Jersey Innovation Fund.

The report, by Comptroller and Auditor General Karen McConnell, detailed a catalogue of failings over the lending of millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money to start-up businesses.

Ms McConnell found that the fund – which had a budget of £5 million when it was set up in 2013 – was not fit for purpose and recommended that it be frozen immediately.

The report revealed serious failures in the set-up and management of the fund, with only 26 per cent of the repayments due on the £2.1 million worth of loans to date received. She concluded that almost £1.4 million may never be recovered.

St Saviour Deputy Jeremy Maçon and St John Constable Chris Taylor have joined calls from St Helier Deputy Sam Mézec for Senator Ozouf to either resign or be sacked following the report.

During a statement made in the States Chamber last June, Senator Ozouf said: ‘The Chief Minister has delegated responsibility for innovation to me and I am therefore responsible and accountable to this Assembly for the fund, including all ministerial decisions, past, future and present, associated with it.’

The JEP attempted to contact Senator Ozouf for comment but received no response at the time of going to print.

 

 

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily

 

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Ozouf should carry the can for Innovation Fund shambles, say politicians"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.