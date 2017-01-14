Mild weekend to be followed by further cold snap early next week

THE weather may have been chilly during the last few days – but it is set to get much colder during next week.

Following a short-lived Arctic blast at the end of the working week the mercury will rise slightly this weekend before plummeting sharply from Tuesday as easterly winds feed in air from Russia.

Daytime temperatures are likely to rise no higher than 5°C or 6°C and night-time temperatures will be close to freezing.

Forecasters say there is also the risk of wintry showers.

Read the full weather forecast here:

