Family festival falls foul of medieval land rights

Spice event on Gorey CommonPicture: PETER MOURANT
The organisers of the festival said they had almost 5,000 visitors last year

THE organisers of a popular family event that promotes local talent claim they have been told to find another venue by the ancient feudal body that looks after Grouville Common.

For the past four years, Spice Arts and Musical Festival has been held in Gorey Village over a weekend in September, attracting thousands of people to the area.

But organisers Bianca Padidar and Sarah Jordan claim that following a decision by a group of Grouville residents known as the Chefs Tenant du Fief de la Reine, whose rights to the land date back to the Middle Ages, they have been given a notice to quit.

The two artists have launched a Facebook appeal to find another venue, which is attracting comments from Islanders supporting them, including Grouville parishioners.

The Jersey Evening Post contacted Grouville parish hall, the Constable, John Le Maistre, and a tenant but no one was available to comment.

 

 

