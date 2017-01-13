facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Missing man found safe and well
News: Man charged in connection with Temple Stores robbery
News: Man arrested in connection with St Helier store theft
News: Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank

UK restaurant group to invest £1m in new Airport outlets

WEB_WEB_17156093_2
Casual Dining Group, which will become the new restaurant operator at the Airport, manages a number of franchises in UK airports, including Heathrow, Inverness and Luton.

A UK restaurant group is to invest £1 million in enhancing the food outlets at the Airport, it was announced today.

Casual Dining Group has entered into a ten-year contract to operate from both the arrivals and departures terminals with plans including a restaurant-style brasserie.

Until the agreement comes into force in March, the five catering outlets at the Airport will continue to be operated by Autogrill.

Ports of Jersey said that existing staff would undergo training in order to transfer to CDG Concessions adding that it was ‘likely’ that further staff would be employed in the future.

As part of its plans, CDG, which manages a number of franchises in UK airports including Heathrow, Inverness and Luton, intends to set up a restaurant, called Brasserie 45, with table service in the airside departures lounge offering breakfast, lunch and dinner.

There will also be a Rapide Kitchen in both the arrivals and departures terminals selling prepared items such as baguettes, sandwiches and salads which will be available to eat-in or takeaway.

 

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "UK restaurant group to invest £1m in new Airport outlets"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.