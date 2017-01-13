UK restaurant group to invest £1m in new Airport outlets

A UK restaurant group is to invest £1 million in enhancing the food outlets at the Airport, it was announced today.

Casual Dining Group has entered into a ten-year contract to operate from both the arrivals and departures terminals with plans including a restaurant-style brasserie.

Until the agreement comes into force in March, the five catering outlets at the Airport will continue to be operated by Autogrill.

Ports of Jersey said that existing staff would undergo training in order to transfer to CDG Concessions adding that it was ‘likely’ that further staff would be employed in the future.

As part of its plans, CDG, which manages a number of franchises in UK airports including Heathrow, Inverness and Luton, intends to set up a restaurant, called Brasserie 45, with table service in the airside departures lounge offering breakfast, lunch and dinner.

There will also be a Rapide Kitchen in both the arrivals and departures terminals selling prepared items such as baguettes, sandwiches and salads which will be available to eat-in or takeaway.

