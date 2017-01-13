Island’s emergency services look to benefit from wider use of drones

FIREFIGHTERS and the Jersey Coastguard are being given specialist drone training in the UK.

Four staff from the Fire and Rescue Service and one senior marine officer are currently on a course at a training college in the Cotswolds.

The service’s remote-controlled device, which has four electrically powered propellers and an infra-red camera, has been deployed on several high-profile cases, including searches for Adrian Lynch in Jersey and 52-year-old Steven Corbet, who went missing in Guernsey last year.

A drone was also recently used by the police in an attempt to find a thief who fled after crashing a van he had stolen from outside St Peter’s Garden Centre.

Michael Baudains, station commander, said that the drone enabled the service to search for casualties without having to put firefighters in dangerous situations.

