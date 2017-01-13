Education push link to Caen alternative

MORE students could choose to study abroad next year after the Education Department strengthened its links with a French university.

The department has been working with Caen University in Normandy to encourage more Islanders to study there in future.

At present, very few Jersey students attend university outside the UK, but Education says that Caen University, which offers a year-long French language course for international students before they begin their degree, could be a ‘realistic, viable alternative’ to the UK for some students.

A report published by Education last year revealed that the number of students going to UK universities was falling, partly because they could not afford the fees. The average cost of a three-year UK university course, including accommodation and maintenance fees, is about £60,000.

