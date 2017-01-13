Death of baby may have been preventable

THE death of a baby at Guernsey’s Princess Elizabeth Hospital ‘may have been prevented’ had a previous case been properly investigated, a tribunal heard this week.

The case follows the death of a baby, known as Baby A, on 30 January 2014. Jersey midwives were called in to support their Guernsey colleagues following the baby’s death, providing round-the-clock supervisory support on the ground for six months.

They then provided support when required over the phone for around a year.

This week the tribunal, which is expected to last four weeks, heard that the three members of staff had been working on Loveridge Ward when Baby A was born just after midnight. The very ill baby required resuscitation and died that afternoon.

