facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Missing man found safe and well
News: Man charged in connection with Temple Stores robbery
News: Man arrested in connection with St Helier store theft
News: Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank

Trust urges public to report fly-tipping

WEB_17147108
A large amount of domestic waste was dumped at a beauty spot in the east of the Island this week

ISLANDERS are being urged to report incidents of fly-tipping on National Trust land after a toilet, composter and other items were recently dumped at a beauty spot.

Jon Parkes, the trust’s land manager, said that the charity regularly has to clear away rubbish which is left on its property.

He declined to disclose the location of the recent incident as he did not want to encourage other fly-tippers to use the site. He said: ‘It is more common that we get people dumping garden waste but you also get big tipper trucks dumping all sorts of things.

Under the Waste Management Law (2005), anyone caught dumping rubbish in an unauthorised area could receive an unlimited fine and be jailed for up to two years.

The Environment Department has also asked Islanders with information regarding the recent incident to contact their pollution hotline in confidence on 709535 or email envprotection@gov.je.

 

 

 

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Trust urges public to report fly-tipping"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.