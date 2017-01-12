Trust urges public to report fly-tipping

ISLANDERS are being urged to report incidents of fly-tipping on National Trust land after a toilet, composter and other items were recently dumped at a beauty spot.

Jon Parkes, the trust’s land manager, said that the charity regularly has to clear away rubbish which is left on its property.

He declined to disclose the location of the recent incident as he did not want to encourage other fly-tippers to use the site. He said: ‘It is more common that we get people dumping garden waste but you also get big tipper trucks dumping all sorts of things.

Under the Waste Management Law (2005), anyone caught dumping rubbish in an unauthorised area could receive an unlimited fine and be jailed for up to two years.

The Environment Department has also asked Islanders with information regarding the recent incident to contact their pollution hotline in confidence on 709535 or email envprotection@gov.je.

