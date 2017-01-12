Met Office issues snow warning

A SNOW alert has been issued by the Jersey Met Office for today and tomorrow.

The yellow alert – classed as ‘an early indication of a potential snow event’ – warns that wintry showers are expected over the next 48 hours. However, it states that any accumulations of hail or snow will be small and temporary.

The UK is due to see heavier snow, with disruption expected in Scotland, northern England and higher ground in other regions. The cold snap, caused by air plunging down from the Arctic, is expected to be replaced by milder conditions by the end of the weekend.

Derek Noble, manager of municipal services at the Infrastructure Department, said that they had 300 tonnes of salt available and six trucks capable of gritting, two of which can be fitted with a plough.

Full story in Thursday's JEP.

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily