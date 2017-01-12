facebook icon twitter icon
Major search operation for missing man due to resume this morning

X-Breaking-News-graphic

A major search operation for a missing man was due to resume on Thursday morning.

Emergency services, including a French search and rescue helicopter, spent Wednesday evening scouring the south east coast for 38-year-old Gareth Collins from St Clement.

The helicopter was stood down and returned to Cherbourg at 1 am. Rescue efforts were due to begin again at sunrise.

In a short statement the States police said: 'We are seriously concerned for the welfare of Gareth Collins aged 38 from St Clement. He is 5 ft 11 in tall , of slim build, clothing unknown but currently has distinctive moustache. We believe he may be in the south east coast area. If you have any information please call 01534 612612.'

15965100_1153151511469945_8733601767730891017_n

