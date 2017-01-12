JERSEY is open for business, Education’s chief officer has told industry leaders – just 24 hours after the Chamber of Commerce criticised ministerial plans to cut the number of employment licences.

Justin Donovan told business leaders that he was ‘confident’ his department would be able to recruit teachers from outside of Jersey if there was a shortage of a specialism in the Island. He made his comments as he gave a speech at a lunch hosted by the Chamber of Commerce yesterday.

On Tuesday, just a day after the Council of Ministers confirmed they are to limit the number of licences in an effort to crack down on immigration, the Chamber of Commerce and the Institute of Directors fiercely criticised the plans with the IOD warning that the move would send a message that Jersey was closed for business.

During his speech, Mr Donovan said that the Education system was producing young people who were fit for work.

