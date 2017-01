A SNOW alert has been issued by the Jersey Met Office for Thursday and Friday.

The yellow alert - classed as an 'early indication of a potential snow event' - warns that wintry showers are expected over the next 48 hours. However, it states that 'any accumulations of hail or snow will be small and temporary'.

The UK is expected to see heavier snow, with disruption expected in Scotland, northern England and higher ground in other regions.