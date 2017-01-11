facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Man charged in connection with Temple Stores robbery
News: Man arrested in connection with St Helier store theft
News: Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration

Police are keeping watch on child sex offenders

16717349
Detective Inspector Mark Hafey.

CONVICTED child sex offenders who are known to visit public areas such as swimming pools or parks have been monitored under a scheme designed to protect Islanders, the JEP has learned.

During the last two years, the States police has informed three businesses that an offender is regularly using their premises. The so-called Public Interest Disclosures have been made as part of a proactive police scheme to reduce offending and prevent harm to children.

Detective Inspector Mark Hafey, head of the States police’s Public Protection Unit, which is currently involved in managing 87 sex offenders, would not give details about the information that had been released to the business owners but said it related to known offenders spending time in areas where children were likely to be.

Once a disclosure is made, staff are asked to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police. It is not believed that any of the paedophiles reoffended.

 

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Police are keeping watch on child sex offenders"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.