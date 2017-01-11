Police are keeping watch on child sex offenders

CONVICTED child sex offenders who are known to visit public areas such as swimming pools or parks have been monitored under a scheme designed to protect Islanders, the JEP has learned.

During the last two years, the States police has informed three businesses that an offender is regularly using their premises. The so-called Public Interest Disclosures have been made as part of a proactive police scheme to reduce offending and prevent harm to children.

Detective Inspector Mark Hafey, head of the States police’s Public Protection Unit, which is currently involved in managing 87 sex offenders, would not give details about the information that had been released to the business owners but said it related to known offenders spending time in areas where children were likely to be.

Once a disclosure is made, staff are asked to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police. It is not believed that any of the paedophiles reoffended.

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily