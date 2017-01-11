Man charged in connection with Temple Stores robbery

A 31-year-old man has been charged in connection with a robbery at Temple Stores on Stopford Road last week.

Dzielak Pawel, from Poland, was arrested on Tuesday and charged at 9.10 am on Wednesday. He was later due to appear in the Magistrate's Court.

In a short statement, Detective Inspector Steve Langford said: 'At 9.10 am this morning 31-year- old Dzielak Pawel was charged with the robbery at Temple Road Stores last Thursday. He will be appearing before Magistrates Court at 10 am on Wednesday.'

