Parking app launch is delayed until summer

THE launch of an app which will allow drivers to pay to park using mobile phones instead of paycards has been delayed until the summer.

Last June, Infrastructure Minister Eddie Noel said he hoped the new technology would be available for smartphone users by the end of the year.

He now says that while the app itself is ready, the tendering process to run it has been delayed while it is made compatible with the States system that deals with online payments for parking and parking fines.

Similar apps are already used in the UK.

