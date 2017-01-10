facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled

Jonny’s TV dance routine wows judges

Â©ITV Plc
Jonny Labey performs his solo on the first Dance Dance Dance show. Pictures courtesy of ITV Plc

FORMER Victoria College student Jonny Labey wowed the judges on Sunday night when he appeared on ITV’s new talent show, Dance Dance Dance.

The Islander, originally from Grouville, performed Michael and Janet Jackson’s Scream with his partner, Chrissy Brooke, as well as a solo version of Justin Timberlake’s Rock Your Body.

He and his partner topped the leaderboard at the end of the show with 54 points.

In a video clip played before the duo performed the Jacksons duet, the actor, who played Paul Coker in EastEnders, said: ‘This is the one, this is the famous duet dance. I am so excited. It’s one of the best-choreographed music videos there is.’

The judges – Diversity’s Ashley Banjo and choreographers Tina Landon and Timor Steffens – were both full of praise for Mr Labey’s turn as Michael Jackson, with Mr Banjo saying he had been ‘sold from the very first move’.

The next episode of Dance Dance Dance is due to be aired at 6.30 pm on Sunday.

 

 

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Jonny’s TV dance routine wows judges"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.