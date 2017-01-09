facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
Surge of activity in building industry

17101543
Former JCG site: 187 new homes

JERSEY’S construction industry is experiencing a surge in activity, with work underway or planned on thousands of homes and millions of pounds worth of commercial space.

Following a tough trading period caused by the global downturn, there has recently been a spike in planning applications for large developments, and interest in careers in the sector has soared.

In a trend that is widely seen as signalling increased confidence generally in Jersey and its economy, work is underway or due to start on large developments totalling more than 900 units of residential accommodation, with more than 700 others currently going through the planning applications system.

Full report in Monday's JEP including a list of recently lodged planning applications and the ongoing projects in a news focus on pages 8 and 9.

 

 

