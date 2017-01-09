Musket volleys ring out as the Battle of Jersey is remembered

MUSKETS were fired in the Royal Square on Saturday to commemorate the 235th anniversary of the Battle of Jersey.

And in a separate event to remember the seven soldiers who died during fighting at La Rocque before the battle, a memorial service was held at Grouville Parish Church.

Grouville rector, Rev Mike Lange-Smith gave a short blessing on Saturday before a minute’s silence which was broken by three volleys of musket fire shot by Jersey’s 1781 Militia, 2nd Battalion of the 4th Regiment.

Meanwhile, more than 90 people took part in an annual walk led by Frank Falle, a local historian and former army officer, to commemorate the battle.

This year the route followed in the footsteps of the soldiers who marched from St Ouen as they converged on the town on 6 January 1781, following the French invasion.

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily