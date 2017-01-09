Foster carers needed

FOSTERING and Adoption Jersey is looking to recruit ten more carers.

During a campaign in October to highlight the need for more fostering and adoption carers in the Island, about 30 people showed an interest. However, only 13 were ready for an initial visit.

Emmy Lindsey, team manager of Fostering and Adoption Jersey, said that a six-week training programme for those Islanders was due to start later this month.

She added: ‘Numbers have been steady at around 30 for two years but they have dropped to as low as 20 in previous years. This year we are really hoping to increase the numbers by another ten and reach 40 carers in the Island. It will be great even if we approved five more carers but ten is the number we are hoping for.'

