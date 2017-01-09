Criminal offences fall to lowest recorded level

REPORTED crime in Jersey has fallen to its lowest recorded level, new figures released today reveal.

The number of criminal offences recorded in a year fell below 3,000 for the first time to 2,898 – a fall of six per cent compared with 2015 when there were 3,087 offences. On average last year, officers dealt with around 55 recorded crimes a week.

Chief Officer Mike Bowron said in a statement that, despite the fall in crime, neither the number of ‘calls to action’ received from the public nor the number of people passing through the custody suite had decreased.

Mr Bowron, who joined the force in 2011, said he was also encouraged by figures from the recently published Jersey Annual Social Survey. The report found that 94 per cent of Islanders who responded felt ‘very safe’ or ‘fairly safe’ in their communities compared to 93 per cent in 2014 and 91 per cent in 2012.

