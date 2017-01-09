facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
Condor to spend £1 million to boost passenger numbers

15826364
Mr Luxon added that booking levels for the 2017 summer timetable, which was launched in November, are already looking good.

CONDOR plans to invest £1 million in marketing this year in an effort to help boost the number of people visiting the Channel Islands by sea, the company’s chief executive has said.

And Paul Luxon, who took over at Condor last year, said that in his first full year at the company he hoped ‘more Islanders than ever’ would want to travel on its ferries.

Bookings for this summer, he added, were already ‘looking good’.

‘In 2017 we will be working with our partners at Visit Guernsey and Visit Jersey to increase visitor numbers by sea, supported by over £1m of marketing investment from Condor,’ he said.

 

 

