Three-car collision in St Ouen

A WOMAN was treated for minor injuries after a three-car collision in St Ouen on Saturday.

The accident happened at around 11.37 am on Rue de Marais, in St Ouen, and involved a BMW, silver Mazda and a Volkswagen Golf.

The driver of the Mazda, a 34-year-old woman, was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old moped driver was also treated for minor injuries after she came off her bike at the airport roundabout on Saturday. The accident happened at approximately 4.06 pm and no other vehicles were involved.

