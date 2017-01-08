Rare seal sighting at breakwater

A LOCAL photographer caught a rare glimpse of a grey seal at the end of St Catherine’s Breakwater recently.

The seal was captured on camera by Gerry Martin as it splashed in the sea.

Donna de Gruchy, the Channel Islands co-ordinator of British Divers Marine Life Rescue, a voluntary organisation which rescues marine animals, said: ‘They are silent, shy and very fast, so if you do catch a glimpse, you are very lucky.

'They are mainly found at Les Écréhous and Les Minquiers, but there are some scattered around the Seymour area, too.

'They are often seen feeding at high tide, when their resting rocks are submerged underwater.’

