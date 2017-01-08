Plans submitted for third building at Finance Centre

PLANS have been submitted for the third building of the Jersey International Finance Centre.

The Jersey Development Company, which is developing the site on behalf of the States, has applied to build a five-storey office block, with part of the ground floor to be used as a restaurant and café.

There would also be parking in the basement.

Building Six, as it is currently known, will sit next to Route de la Libération, just west of the underpass.

The planning application comes weeks after the JDC said it had seen a ‘massive spike’ in interest following the Brexit vote, with increased interest since mid-August as turbulent markets settled.

