facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled

Plans submitted for third building at Finance Centre

17080257
Buildings Six (left) and Five of the Jersey International Finance Centre Picture: JERSEY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

PLANS have been submitted for the third building of the Jersey International Finance Centre.

The Jersey Development Company, which is developing the site on behalf of the States, has applied to build a five-storey office block, with part of the ground floor to be used as a restaurant and café.

There would also be parking in the basement.

Building Six, as it is currently known, will sit next to Route de la Libération, just west of the underpass.

The planning application comes weeks after the JDC said it had seen a ‘massive spike’ in interest following the Brexit vote, with increased interest since mid-August as turbulent markets settled.

 

 

 

Get the paper delivered to your door, on mobile, tablet and PC from just 52p a day with JEP Extra

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Plans submitted for third building at Finance Centre"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.