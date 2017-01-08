More air links with Germany on the way?

EXTRA flights are likely to be available between Jersey and Germany this summer, offering increased capacity of tens of thousands of seats.

The number of German tourists visiting the Island has increased in recent years, with preliminary figures showing growth again last year.

As a result, and coupled with the expected increase in flights, Visit Jersey has decided to produce marketing material in German that will be distributed in that country this year.

Ports of Jersey say that the total number of seats on German routes could be 35,000 higher this summer than last summer.

