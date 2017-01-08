Columnist named as inspirational Christian

JEP columnist and former Island vicar Dr Gavin Ashenden has been named as one of Britain’s 100 most inspirational Christians for 2016.

The award comes from Archbishopcranmer.com, an influential theological blog edited by former politician and political philosopher Adrian Hilton.

The blog’s readers submitted nominations for the Cranmer List, which included Conservative MP Michael Gove, pop star Sir Cliff Richard, food writer and television presenter Mary Berry and survival expert Bear Grylls for 2016.

Speaking to the JEP from Paris, where he is attending a conference, Dr Ashenden said that it had been a great surprise to be included on the list.

Get the paper delivered to your door, on mobile, tablet and PC from just 52p a day with JEP Extra