facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled

Columnist named as inspirational Christian

16075397
Ex-Island vicar Dr Gavin Ashenden

JEP columnist and former Island vicar Dr Gavin Ashenden has been named as one of Britain’s 100 most inspirational Christians for 2016.

The award comes from Archbishopcranmer.com, an influential theological blog edited by former politician and political philosopher Adrian Hilton.

The blog’s readers submitted nominations for the Cranmer List, which included Conservative MP Michael Gove, pop star Sir Cliff Richard, food writer and television presenter Mary Berry and survival expert Bear Grylls for 2016.

Speaking to the JEP from Paris, where he is attending a conference, Dr Ashenden said that it had been a great surprise to be included on the list.

 

 

 

Get the paper delivered to your door, on mobile, tablet and PC from just 52p a day with JEP Extra

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Columnist named as inspirational Christian"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.